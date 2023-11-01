Bloomberg Showcases Eastern Georgia's Winemaking Kakheti Region With Promotional Video

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Bloomberg media has published a promotional video
showcasing the eastern Georgian winemaking region of Kakheti as
part of a new campaign by the National Tourism Administration to
highlight the destination for visitors, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The GNTA on Wednesday said the video followed Benjamin
'Ben' Ebbrell and Jamie Spafford of Sorted Food, a British YouTube
channel and food community, visiting the country together with
Bloomberg in August.
Their visit produced Glimpses of Georgia: Kakheti - a
three-minute video promoting visitor attractions of the region,
including its vineyards and wineries, with the hosts taking part in
making the traditional Georgian snack churchkhela, baking bread and
pressing grapes.
The Administration said with the promotion the
programme had introduced Georgia's visitor destinations, culture,
cuisine and wine to its 2.7 million subscribers on YouTube.
It also said the influential media platform would
publish articles and videos showcasing Georgia's travel attractions
through the rest of 2023.
