Bloomberg Showcases Eastern Georgia's Winemaking Kakheti Region With Promotional Video


11/1/2023 3:11:57 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Bloomberg media has published a promotional video showcasing the eastern Georgian winemaking region of Kakheti as part of a new campaign by the National Tourism Administration to highlight the destination for visitors, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The GNTA on Wednesday said the video followed Benjamin 'Ben' Ebbrell and Jamie Spafford of Sorted Food, a British YouTube channel and food community, visiting the country together with Bloomberg in August.

Their visit produced Glimpses of Georgia: Kakheti - a three-minute video promoting visitor attractions of the region, including its vineyards and wineries, with the hosts taking part in making the traditional Georgian snack churchkhela, baking bread and pressing grapes.

The Administration said with the promotion the programme had introduced Georgia's visitor destinations, culture, cuisine and wine to its 2.7 million subscribers on YouTube.

It also said the influential media platform would publish articles and videos showcasing Georgia's travel attractions through the rest of 2023.

