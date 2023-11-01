KRCS Continues To Support Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) continued for the twenty-sixth day in a row to provide its humanitarian and relief assistance to displaced Palestinians in a number of schools that include thousands of displaced persons.

Palestinian volunteer teams affiliated with the KRCS distributed relief aid, hot meals, bread and dates, in addition to medical relief, including supplies for medical services.

The teams distributed aid to the northern regions of the Gaza Strip and Gaza City, despite the difficulties and severe shortages in fuel for bakeries and flour, the power outages, their inability to reach the southern governorates due to land incursions, and the seriousness of the conditions in movement across the governorates in Gaza. (end)

wab









MENAFN01112023000071011013ID1107354083