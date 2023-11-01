Afghanistan Urges Pakistan And Iran Not To Expel Afghan Migrants Forcefully

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Taliban administration has called on Pakistan and Iran to refrain from forcibly deporting Afghan migrants in response to the expulsion of Afghan refugees from their countries. Instead, they urge both countries to prioritize principles of good neighbourhood, Islamic brotherhood, and human compassion when dealing with these vulnerable populations.

In a statement on Social media platform X, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Taliban administration, emphasized that Afghan migrants have not posed any security threats to their host countries and are not responsible for any instability.

Furthermore, the statement assures“those compatriots who left the country due to political turmoil” that they are encouraged to return to their homeland and begin their lives peacefully.

He, while emphasizing that Afghans should not be forcibly expelled, urged neighbouring countries like Iran and Pakistan to reconsider their decision and exercise restraint.

Simultaneously, as the deadline for Pakistan's announcement of the expulsion of illegal Afghan migrants approaches, the Pakistani government has stated its intention to deport over one million Afghan migrants.

Previously, the Taliban administration had announced the establishment of a commission to facilitate the resettlement of returning migrants from Pakistan.

It is important to note that Pakistan's decision has faced international backlash from UN agencies, international organizations, and human rights advocates, who have called on the country to reconsider its approach to the expulsion of Afghan migrants.

