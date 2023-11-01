Education PC Market worth US$ 86.87 Billion 2030 with a CAGR of 13.0%

(MENAFN- Prophecy Market Insights) The Education PC market refers to the sector focused on providing computers tailored for educational purposes, primarily in schools, colleges, and other learning institutions. These PCs are designed to meet the specific requirements of students and educators, offering features like durability, educational software compatibility, and sometimes specialized input methods such as touchscreens or stylus support. The market is driven by the increasing integration of technology in education, including interactive learning methods, online classrooms, and digital assessments. With the growing demand for personalized learning experiences, the Education PC market continues to evolve, providing innovative solutions to enhance the educational process.

The report "Global Education PC Market, By Product (Desktop, Laptop and Tablet), By End-User (Elementary Education, Middle School, High school, Secondary Education and Higher Education) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030"



Key Highlights:



• In May 2019, Apple announced that Malala Fund was joining its partnership with vocational school Simplon that will teach the coding language of Swift to underserved groups in France, with a new focus on displaced young women and refugee.



Analyst View:

Education PC market positively, noting its steady growth due to the increasing digitization of education. With schools and institutions worldwide adopting digital learning methods, there is a growing demand for PCs tailored for educational purposes. Analysts recognize the importance of features like durability, affordability, and compatibility with educational software. Additionally, the market is influenced by the rise of remote and hybrid learning models, further boosting the need for reliable Education PCs. The sector's future is seen as promising, driven by ongoing technological advancements and the continual integration of digital tools in the education sector.

Before purchasing this report, request a sample or make an inquiry by clicking the following link:



Key Market Insights from the report:



The global Education PC market accounted for Global Education PC market is projected to grow from US$ 25.54 billion in 2020 to US$ 86.87 billion by 2030 with CAGR of 13.0%. The market report can be subdivided on the basis of product type, application and region.



• By product type, the global Education PC market is segmented into desktop, laptop and tablet. The laptop segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in terms of revenue in the education PC market over the forecast period.

• By end-user, the global Education PC market is categorized into elementary education, middle school, high school, secondary education and higher education. The scope for increase in the use of PCs in the Education sector is high due to many schools lack basic IT infrastructure. The adoption of PCs in an education system is expected to increase the efficiency of both teachers and students which will improving the teaching and learning process.

• By region, the market in North America has dominated the global market in the recent past and is presumed to continue this trend over the forecast period. North America has accounted for the highest revenue share in the last couple of years due to factors like constant R&D initiatives and firm government support.



Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on " Global Education PC Market By Product (Desktop, Laptop and Tablet), By End-User (Elementary Education, Middle School, High school, Secondary Education and Higher Education), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029



The prominent player operating in the global Education PC market includes are Apple Inc., Sony Corporation, Dell Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., HP Inc., Acer Group, Microsoft Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, IBM Corp and Lenovo Group Limited.





MENAFN01112023005399012013ID1107350684