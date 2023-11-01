Awqaf Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of Endowment Project In Lusail

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim (first left) laying the foundation stone of an endowment project in Energy City Qatar, Lusail.
The project, owned by General Directorate of Endowments, will provide office spaces for rent. Director of the General Department of Endowments Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani (second left) and other officials were also present on the occasion.
