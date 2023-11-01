Air Astra Joins Hyundai Exchange Programme As Aviation Partner

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Air Astra joined Fair Technology Ltd's Hyundai Ex-change Programme as the aviation partner. To this effect, Mutas-sim Dayan, Director and CEO, Fair Technology and Imran Asif, CEO, Air Astra signed a MoU at the former's office in the capital on October 17.

As per the MoU, Air Astra will provide 25 buyers of brand-new Hyundai vehicles under the Hyundai Exchange Programme with Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka return couple tickets.

Speaking on the occasion, Mutassim Dayan, Director and CEO of Fair Technology, thanked Air Astra for joining the Hyundai Exchange Programme as the aviation partner. He hoped that Air Astra will be with Fair Technology in various programmes in the future.

In his speech, Imran Asif, CEO, Air Astra, said, "Fair Technology is taking Bangladesh forward in industrial development as a manufacturer of global automotive brand. We are very happy to join this journey with this completely new and innovative idea. Through this, I believe both Air Astra and Hyundai will be able to provide better service to customers."

The MoU signing ceremony was also attended by Fair Group Head of Treasury Md Zahidul Kabir, Head of Marketing JM Taslim Kabir, Public Relations Manager Mehedi Hassan and Air Astra's AGM (Brand Marketing) AFM Rubayat-Ul-Jannat and Public Relations Manager Sakib Hasan Shovo.