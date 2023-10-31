Historical Year For Soprano Artist: Monika Spruch Confirms She Is Contesting For Mrs Europe Global 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Monika Spruch, Poland's Model of the Year and certified soprano, radiates elegance and grace in this stunning editorial shot for VUE Z magazine. Her captivating presence and impeccable style showcase her multifaceted talents in the worlds of fashion

Monika Spruch: A Historic Year in the Making as She Competes for Mrs Europe Global 2023

MONTEREY, CA, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Amidst swirling speculations, the media team of distinguished Soprano artist, Monika Spruch, brings clarity with a comprehensive statement concerning her anticipated involvement in the prestigious Mrs. Europe Global 2023 competition. The statement confirmed that the artist is eager to embark on a new and exciting journey, particularly in light of her recent career accomplishments. The competition takes place in November, in Redondo Beach, California.Trained in Los Angeles, New York, and Tuscany, the founder of Catwalk Opera, Monika Spruch, recently made headlines last month for her electrifying performance at Monterey's 90th Festa Italia, which left the crowd in awe. The audience was mesmerized by her powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence. The performance ended the long wait of her fans, who had been requesting her to grace the stage of the festival for years.Spruch dazzled another stunning opening performance at the Cardinale Stadium, setting the stage for the Monterey Bay FC soccer game. Broadcast live on ESPN, her extraordinary presence captivated a vibrant crowd of 4,000, adding a touch of musical brilliance to the athletic spectacle. The buzz surrounding her performances received the attention of music industry professionals."Embracing an extraordinary year, I've navigated various cultures through my songs in different languages. Overflowing with gratitude, I thank my husband and fans whose unwavering belief has been my guiding light. This year is dedicated to all who have ardently championed my journey to success!" - Monika Spruch.About Catwalk OperaCatwalk Opera, founded by Monika Spruch, an award-winning international model and certified Soprano singer, blends classical music's beauty with the catwalk's fashion-forward elements, creating a unique and unforgettable experience for your guests.By combining music and fashion, we can create beautiful and unforgettable experiences that will leave lasting impressions on the audience. Catwalk Opera offers a wide range of classical, modern, or even Broadway repertoire to choose from, ensuring an evening to remember!Unlock a world of elegance and musical mastery for your special event with Catwalk Opera. Infuse your occasion with the timeless allure of opera and a bespoke musical experience that captivates and enchants. Don't wait-reach out and book Catwalk Opera now, ensuring a sophisticated and sparkling highlight that your guests will remember forever.MEDIA CONTACTFor more information about Catwalk Opera, Monika Spruch, or for booking contact Will Elkadi at or 888.624.8321.

Monika Spruch

Catwalk Opera

+1 831-200-3773

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Soprano Monika Spruch Festa Italia 90th Anniversary 2023