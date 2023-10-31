Navigation Corridor In Black Sea Working, Mine Threat Minimized - Humeniuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Despite the absence of additional guarantees from international partners, navigation in the Black Sea is ongoing, and the Ukrainian Defense Forces are doing everything to minimize the mine danger.

Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the Joint Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, Ukrinform reported.

"Ukraine is continuing to navigate the Black Sea, and Russia cannot put pressure as it would like. And the navigation corridor is working, despite the fact that there are currently no additional guarantees from international partners. We have the Defense Forces, and despite the threats that the enemy continues to demonstrate in terms of the use of tactical aviation, the work does not stop," said Humeniuk.

Five Russian warships on combat duty in

When asked about the mine danger in the Black Sea, the spokeswoman replied: "Today, the Defense Forces are doing everything to ensure that the corridor is functioning, navigation is being carried out, and the threat is minimized."

As reported, on October 27, Humeniuk noted that there is no stable schedule for the humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea, ships sail when the security situation allows.