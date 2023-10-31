Halloween 2023: Kareena Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of Her Spooky Celebration With Saif Ali Khan, Taimur [PICTURES]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) It's Halloween today. Celebrities from all around the world are celebrating this festival. Over the years, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been seen celebrating Halloween with her children. The Jaane Jaan actress has two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor is pretty active on social media. She takes to Instagram to share updates about her life with her fans and followers. She even gives a sneak peak when ever she is out on holidays with the kids and her husband Saif Ali Khan. Today she gave a sneak peak into her Halloween celebrations with husband Saif and Taimur.

Today marks Halloween, and Bebo is right there celebrating the festival with her husband Saif Ali Khan and her elder son Taimur Ali Khan. It is to be noted however that her younger son, Jeh Ali Khan as missing from the photo frame.

In the picture, Kareena was seen wearing a casual creme coloured top and blue jeans , whereas Saif was wearing a black Kurta and white dhoti pants. Taimur was however dresses in a black-coloured skeleton halloween costume and looked happy. The event planner who helped Kareena planning the event was also present in the picture.

ALSO READ:

Is Selena Gomez taking 'break' from social media amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war? Know details

Sharing the story on her Instagram profile Kareena wrote, ''Kids favourite''. See the picture here:







Today earlier in the day, Soha Ali Khan gave a sneak peak into her Halloween celebration with daughter Inaaya. Soha was seen wearing a black top and black leggings and had a ghost headband. Inaaya had a batman costume on her. Soha and Inaaya's twinning on their halloween day is funfilled.

See the picture here:

