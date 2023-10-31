Hive Brands Acquires Love Grown To Offer Exclusive Cereals And Granolas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Power O's Chocolate Cereal, one of Love Grown's best-selling cereals, which are now available exclusively at Hive Brands' online marketplace.

The online marketplace for sustainable products acquires emerging brands to add to their portfolio

- Katie Tyson, Co-Founder & President at Hive BrandsNEW YORK, NY, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hive Brands, the sustainable online grocery store, announced today that it has acquired popular cereal and granola brand Love Grown. Going forward, Love Grown products will only be available via Hive Brands' website .Since 2008, Love Grown has built a dedicated following for its gluten-free, vegan & non-GMO cereals. During the pandemic, like many other independent brands, they faced considerable economic challenges and considered winding down the business. Loyal customers, for whom the cereal is a staple in their pantry, quickly noticed the shortage and began reaching out to Love Grown's many retailers. Hive Brands, which had long carried Love Grown amongst its 1800+ sustainable products, noticed a significant increase in inquiries regarding the cereal and reached out to the Love Grown team to see what could be done. Rather than shutter the brand, Hive and Love Grown's ownership reached an acquisition agreement and together, they've created a modern retail concept: an exclusive partnership structure that ensures Love Grown's longevity with Hive at the helm.Love Grown boasts cereals and granolas that are gluten-free, vegan & non-GMO without artificial colors or flavors. Instead of using typical cereal grains, Love Grown uses beans and lentils, chosen for their high protein content and sustainability – compared with corn or grains, beans and lentils have the lowest carbon footprint of any protein-rich food and they naturally enrich the soil they're grown in by fixing nitrogen in their roots.Families in particular enjoy the cereal assortment due to the wholesome ingredients, low sugar and plant-based proteins. For many, Love Grown is the only cereal their family members can consume due to dietary restrictions.With this acquisition, Hive is also committed to doing good: For every box sold, they are donating a box to Feed the Children®.“We were disappointed when we heard that Love Grown might shut down, and we knew that we had to do something,” said Katie Tyson, co-founder and CCO at Hive Brands.“We were not only able to respond to the demand from our customers, but we've also attached an even stronger mission to the brand, too. We are looking to make breakfast healthier and happier for more kids who otherwise might not have been able to access it.”The brand was especially attractive to Hive due to its emphasis on clean and sustainable ingredients, honest nutrition, and rave-worthiness. Love Grown is the latest of several brands that Hive has brought aboard as an exclusive offering, along with Petal Soap . Hive plans to grant these brands premium placements in marketing and on Hivebrands, most notably including these brands in national TV spots throughout the year.“Over the past year, we have been taking a closer look at the products across our marketplace to figure out how we can best support smaller up-and-coming brands,” added Tyson.“We are excited for what's to come.”

