Azerbaijani Kung Fu Fighter Crown Champion In Italy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani kung fu fighter Emil Naghiyev has been crowned a gold medal at the WTKA Unified World Championship held in Carrara, Italy.

Naghiyev ( 80kg) beat rivals from Poland, Ukraine and Italy, Azernews reports.

In total, the national kung fu team claimed 37 medals at the WTKA Unified World Championship 2023.

The kung fu fighters brought home 28 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Kung fu is the Chinese martial that refers to any study, learning, or practice that requires patience, energy, and time to complete

In its original meaning, kung fu can refer to any discipline or skill achieved through hard work and practice, not necessarily martial arts.