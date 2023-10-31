Azerbaijani Kung Fu Fighter Crown Champion In Italy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani kung fu fighter Emil Naghiyev has been crowned a
gold medal at the WTKA Unified World Championship held in Carrara,
Italy.
Naghiyev ( 80kg) beat rivals from Poland, Ukraine and Italy, Azernews reports.
In total, the national kung fu team claimed 37 medals at the
WTKA Unified World Championship 2023.
The kung fu fighters brought home 28 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze
medals.
Kung fu is the Chinese martial that refers to any study,
learning, or practice that requires patience, energy, and time to
complete
In its original meaning, kung fu can refer to any discipline or
skill achieved through hard work and practice, not necessarily
martial arts.
MENAFN31102023000195011045ID1107344136
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.