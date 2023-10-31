Vibrant Gujarat Roadshow To Be Held In Kolkata On Nov 1

(MENAFN- KNN India) Gandhinagar, Oct 31 (KNN)

The Gujarat government will be hosting a roadshow for the upcoming edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) in Kolkata on November 1, 2023.

Minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi will lead a delegation from the state to promote the flagship business and investment summit to be held in January next year.

The roadshow is aimed at highlighting Gujarat as the 'Gateway to the Future' through the VGGS 2024.

The roadshow aims to explore opportunities for businesses and companies to collaborate and cooperate in various sectors of Gujarat and attract investments in future-ready mega projects such as GIFT City, Dholera SIR and Mandal Becharaji SIR, an official statement said.

Chintan Thaker, chairman, Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) Gujarat Council, will deliver the welcome address, followed by a presentation on business opportunities in Gujarat by Kuldeep Arya, additional industries commissioner.

