Marhanets Mining And Processing Plant Suspends Operations Amid Shelling, Water Shortage

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In October, the Marhanets MPP suspended mining and processing of raw manganese ore. The employees have been put on idle, and only some units are engaged in repair work.

That's according to the company press service , Ukrinform reports.

"There are several reasons for the shutdown of the enterprise. First of all, military aggression on the part of the Russian Federation, whose forces are based on the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro, because the actions of the invaders led to the draining of the Kakhovka Reservoir"... the report says.

It is noted that because of this, it is deemed impossible to replenish the reserves of technical water tanks, which are used for the enrichment of raw manganese ore at the Hrushiv factory.

GDP grows by 9.1% in Sept - economy ministry

For some time, only the mines operated at the plant. However, it made no sense to preserve the sites prepared for future mining, and the company eventually suspended mining operations as well.

Among the main reasons for the stoppage, enemy artillery shelling targeting the facilities and infrastructure of the industrial site was also noted.

UN posts preliminary report on environmental impact ofdam breach

"Unfortunately, it takes a lot of time, money, and effort to restore the plant's infrastructure, and while the invaders remain on the left bank of the Dnipro, it is impossible to do any of that. The Hrushiv enrichment plant suffered the most from the artillery shelling, as it sustained significant damage from several strikes," the press service wrote.

Currently, the plant is idle, but part of the workers is engaged in repair and restoration work.

According to Roman Zlenka, the chief engineer at the plant, the main objects of repair now are the Hrushiv quarry and the sludge management and return water supply section.

As reported, in October JSC United Mining and Chemical Company resumed shipment of ilmenite concentrate from the Irshan mining and processing plant to Europe.

Photo: dp