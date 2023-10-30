BP Solar Power Plant Project In Azerbaijan's Karabakh To Contribute To Decarbonization Of Sangachal Terminal

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The
"Shafag" solar power plant project will play an important role in
the decarbonization of the Sangachal Terminal, Trend reports.
The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan shows that an
online meeting was held with the participation of the co-chairs of
the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation
between the government of Azerbaijan, the UK and Northern Ireland,
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Deputy Secretary of State of
the British Parliament, Minister of Exports of the Ministry of
Business and Trade Malcolm Offord.
The meeting discussed the activities of the joint
intergovernmental commission, including the issues of the next
meeting of the commission scheduled for December 2023 in Baku, and
issues of bilateral energy cooperation.
During the conversation, the role of natural gas in
supporting the energy transition was also emphasized, and it was
noted that Azerbaijan is focused on the development of both the
natural gas sector and renewable energy sources. In addition, the
sides said that the green energy projects currently being
implemented will ensure a significant increase in the share of
renewable energy sources in the production capacity of electric
energy until 2030.
Moreover, it was also mentioned cooperation with BP,
Azerbaijan's main partner in oil and gas projects, on the "Shafag"
solar power plant project in the liberated territories, and it was
noted that this project will play an important role in the
decarbonization of the Sangachal Terminal.
The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and BP signed an
executive agreement on cooperation in the field of evaluation and
implementation of a 240 MW solar power plant construction project
in the Zangilan-Jabrayil zone in June 2022.
This document was signed as part of a strategic
decision related to the creation of a green energy zone in the
liberated territories of Azerbaijan and the development of the
renewable energy sector, as well as commitments to reduce carbon
emissions by 35 percent by 2030 and the implementation of BP's
strategy to become a zero-emission company by 2050.
