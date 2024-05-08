The Man With His Van Children's Book To Launch At Doha International Book Fair

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A new children's storybook, The Man with His Van by Jacqueline Matthews is set to be launched at the Doha International Book Fair, which will be held from May 9 to 18, 2024 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

The fun and colourful book is centred on themes of diversity and empowering oneself while teaching counting to children. The book will take readers on a trip with a Muslim family as they make their way to Jummah prayer. The synopsis centres on the challenges faced by the characters in the book.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Matthews said that the storybook has been in the works since 2019 and finished the following year. As the author, she also stated that the book has a universal appeal and can be read by children from kindergarten to second grade.

Matthews is a mother of four and worked as a kindergarten teacher for over 15 years. With a passion for storytelling, not just for her students but for her children as well, Matthews found the courage to write her stories down and share to the world.

As a teacher working in the Middle East, Matthews recognised the lack of Islamic culture, values, or even Muslim children in many educational books.“I was inspired to write because I wanted Muslim children to read and learn from stories and identify themselves in the narrative,” she commented.

In a message to her readers ahead of the book launch, she told The Peninsula:“We are one Muslim community no matter if we are from the Middle East, Africa, Asia or Europe. If we pray together and help each other we can do great things.”

The Man with His Van can be found at the pavilion of Dar Al Sharq as the much-awaited Doha International Book Fair returns this year starting May 9.

The Doha International Book Fair is one of the oldest and largest international book fairs in the region, and garners attraction from prominent publishing houses and visitors.