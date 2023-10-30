Butyl Glycol Market Resilience: CAGR Of 3.9% And US$ 4.7 Billion Surge On The Horizon-BY PMI

Butyl Glycol Market accounted for US$ 3.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 4.7 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.9%.

Butyl glycol is commonly used as a coalescing agent in latex paints, helping the paint particles fuse together and form a durable film when applied to surfaces. It's a key component in many household and industrial cleaning products, such as glass cleaners, degreasers, and floor cleaners.

Chemicals like butyl glycol, which is utilized in numerous industrial processes, will probably continue to be in demand as long as growing countries and regions continue to industrialize. The demand for butyl glycol market is anticipated to be driven by the expansion of sectors including manufacturing, construction, and automotive.

Analyst View –

It is anticipated that the construction sector, which is highly dependent on butyl glycol-containing paints, varnishes, and adhesives, would expand around the world. The demand for these products will be bolstered by urbanization, infrastructure development projects, and population growth. The butyl glycol used in adhesives and coatings is extensively used in the automobile and aerospace industries. The Butyl Glycol Market will grow as a result of these industries' expansion, especially in emerging markets.