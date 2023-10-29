Several People Injured As A Result Of Events At Makhachkala Airport

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Several people
were injured as a result of events at Makhachkala airport, the
Telegram channel of the Ministry of Health of the region of the
Russian Federation, Trend reports.
“As a result of the incident at Makhachkala airport, there are
wounded people who are receiving medical assistance,” the statement
said.
The airport in Russia's Makhachkala has temporarily closed, as
stated in a message from Rosaviation.
The temporary closure of the airport is due to unauthorized
individuals entering the runway.
Flights that were supposed to land in Makhachkala have been
redirected to alternative airfields.
Rosaviation noted that these measures will be in effect until
the situation is normalized, with law enforcement agencies working
on-site.
