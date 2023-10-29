ATFX Wins The "Most Trusted Forex Broker In Asia 2023" Award

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 26, 2023 (500NewsWire ) -- Recently, the FAME Award hosted by the industry-leading media outlet Finance Magnates came to a close. Among the winners, ATFX was honored with the "Most Trusted Forex Broker in Asia 2023" award.

Over the past period of time, ATFX has received the honor of being the "Most Trusted Forex Broker" multiple times. In appreciation of the continuous support from our valued clients, ATFX will continue to upgrade its platform to provide a faster, more robust, and more professional account management experience. This initiative not only allows clients to conveniently access ATFX's professional information, news, and investment analysis reports but also significantly enhances their overall trading experience.

ATFX is extremely grateful for the support and trust of its global clients, which has enabled it to receive this award. Being recognized as the "Most Trusted" is not only an accolade but also an encouragement for the brand. ATFX will cherish this honor, remain true to its mission, and continue to deliver outstanding service to clients worldwide.

ATFX

ATFX is an award-winning currency pairs/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. (ATFX Website: )

Weems Chan

View source version on newsdirect: