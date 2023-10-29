Berliner Zeitung Publishes Article On Latest Events In South Caucasus Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The German-based Berliner Zeitung newspaper has published an
article by Thomas Fasbender who highlighted the latest events in
the South Caucasus region.
The author noted that one of the frozen conflicts inherited from
the USSR, which collapsed in 1991, ended with the capitulation of
the junta regime in Karabakh, creating an opportunity for
Azerbaijan to reach a new geopolitical level, Azernews reports.
The article says: "From the point of view of international law,
Azerbaijan has not acted illegally. In other words, it applies its
own laws, not the laws of the strong. Baku has restored the state
power in its territory, and thus, the territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan. From this point of view, its actions are in accordance
with the UN Charter. International sanctions against Azerbaijan are
probably meaningless and should not be taken into account. This
means that even if it is paradoxical, it can be assumed that new
irreversible processes have started in the region. However, Armenia
can gain the most from this new beginning".
