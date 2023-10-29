Berliner Zeitung Publishes Article On Latest Events In South Caucasus Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The German-based Berliner Zeitung newspaper has published an article by Thomas Fasbender who highlighted the latest events in the South Caucasus region.

The author noted that one of the frozen conflicts inherited from the USSR, which collapsed in 1991, ended with the capitulation of the junta regime in Karabakh, creating an opportunity for Azerbaijan to reach a new geopolitical level, Azernews reports.

The article says: "From the point of view of international law, Azerbaijan has not acted illegally. In other words, it applies its own laws, not the laws of the strong. Baku has restored the state power in its territory, and thus, the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. From this point of view, its actions are in accordance with the UN Charter. International sanctions against Azerbaijan are probably meaningless and should not be taken into account. This means that even if it is paradoxical, it can be assumed that new irreversible processes have started in the region. However, Armenia can gain the most from this new beginning".