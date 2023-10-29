10 People Killed, 31 Injured In Afghanistan Last Week

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Last week, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) expressed concern over human rights situation in Afghanistan which was rejected by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), some sources stressed over diplomatic relationship with the IEA, and the EU announced $24 million aid for Afghanistan.

Last week's major events



The Norweigian Refugees Council (NRC) stressed over diplomatic relationship with Afghanistan

No country want conflict in Afghanistan: Sinirlioglu

Some foreign sources have stressed over the establishment of diplomatic relations with IEA and removal of misunderstanding between the two parties

I want Pakistani government to reconsider its decision regarding forced and immedigate deportation of Afghan refugees: Malala

Casualties

Last week 10 people were killed and 31 others injured in different violent incidents in Afghanistan.

Two people were killed and nine others injured as a result of a bomb blast in Kabul's 18th Police District last week, according to police.

In Helmand, two thieves were killed in a clash with security forces, two people were injured as a result of celebratory firing in Nangarhar, a 16-year-old boy killed his, unknown gunmen killed a 20-year-old girl and injured his mother.

One man was killed and another injured as a result of a clash between two people, whiel two bodies found in Faryab.

One man was killed and eight others injured as a result of clash between two families. Ten peple were injured in Nangarhar as a result of clash on land dispute.

Note: These figures are based on reports reaching Pajhwok Afghan News. Some incidents may have gone unreported or sources have provided incorrect figures.

Sixteen people were killed and eight others injured nationwide in the previous week.

Before the regime change in August 2021, hundreds of civilians, insurgents and security personnel would get killed and maimed every week.

International Relations

NRC Country Director Neil Turner last week stressed over the restoration of diplomatic relationship with Afghanistan and added the move will help dispatch humanitarian aid to vulnerable people in Afghanistan in the most efficient manner.

He noted there was need for the reopening of more diplomatic missions in Afghanistan.

UN Human Rights Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett said women rights protection would help the recognition of acting Afghan government by the international community.

UN Secretary General's Coordinator Feridun Sinirlioğlu has said that no country wanted conflict in Afghanistan

Regarding his evaluation on the situation in Afghanistan, he said:“During meetings with officials of different countries I reached to the conclusion that no country desired for conflict in Afghanistan.”

This comes that last week, IEA Diplomate Mawlavi Badruddin Haqqani too charge of the Afghanistan embassy in the United Arab Emirate (UAE).

Afghans in Pakistan

Last week, acting Pakistani government announced the deportation of Afghan refugees who live in Pakistan without legal documents. According to some reports 1.4 million illegal refugees live in Pakistan.

Reports showed that Afghan refugees are arrested and jailed in Pakistan.

Afghan Conulate General in Karachi said that harassment and arrest of Afghan refugees by Pakistani police had increasd .

Afghan Refugees Council in Pakistan have critisised the detention and harassment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and said Pakistani government now forced Afghan refugees to leave their homes and shops.

Some Pakistani poltiicans and human rights activsits have asked Pakistan's Human Rights Commission in a letter that Pakistani government should stop deportation of Afghans and reconsider its decision.

Nobel Peace Award Winner Malala Yousufzai also critisised Pakistani government decision to expel thousands of Afghans by force and said:“I rally UN experts' decision and ask the Pakistani govenrment to reconsider their decision regarding prompt and forced deporation of Afghan refugees.”

This comes that IEA Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said a high level Commission had been formed to deal with the refugees' issues.

Human Rights Violations

UN Human Rights Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett last week said that human rights situation in Afghanistan needed attention and solutions on emergency bases.

UNAMA In its quarterly report expressed conern over curbs imposed against women, violation of past government's security forces and prisoners rights, ban on Ashoura commiseration, unauthorized detentions, arrest fo human rights activists and media persons.

But the IEA rejected UNAMA report and said:“UNAMA report always based on propagenda, it misused the UN charter and its mednate, UNAMA should understand its duties and concentrate on the resoluation of problems.”

Humanitarian aid

European Union provided 9.9 Euro to support around two million students in Afghanistan, it also allocated 800 Eruo for psychologically ill and drug addicts' rehabilitation. In addition EU pledged $21 millioin aid for individuals facing food shortage.

Elyas Erfan, Canadian Embassy advisor, during a meeting in Qatar with Matiulhaq Khales, head of the Afghanistan Red Creascent Soceity, said his country will continue supportin Afghanistan.

Afghanistna plunged into economic and humanitarian crisis after 2021 poltiical change when US frozen Afghanistan's nearly $10 billion and imposed economic and financial sanctions on the country.

