Prime Minister, US National Security Advisor Discuss Strategic Ties And Developments In Gaza, Syria

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with the US National Security Advisor HE Jake Sullivan, who is currently visiting Qatar.

The two sides discussed the strategic relationship between the two countries, ways to strengthen and support it, as well as the latest developments in Gaza and occupied Palestinian territories, and the situation in Syria. They also addressed other topics of joint interest.

Both parties stressed the importance of ensuring Syria's unity and pursuing a peaceful transition of power through an inclusive political process based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254, while enhancing efforts to protect civilians and combat terrorism.