Some 36 Russian Military Equipment Units Destroyed In Tavria Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Ukrainian forces have eliminated 529 Russian invaders and destroyed 36 enemy military equipment units in the Tavria direction.

The relevant statement was made by General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The enemy's losses are growing again,” Tarnavskyi wrote.

In his words, Russian troops launched four air strikes and 1,014 artillery strikes, and engaged in 47 military clashes.

Ukrainian missile and artillery units completed 1,256 fire missions. The enemy's total losses reached 529 troops, and one Russian occupier surrendered.

Ukrainian warriors destroyed 36 enemy military equipment units, namely seven tanks, nine armored fighting vehicles, one artillery system, 11 unmanned aerial vehicles, one special equipment unit, one Tor surface-to-air missile system, and one ammunition depot.

According to Tarnavskyi, Ukraine's offensive operation in the Melitopol direction continues.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and October 28, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 298,420 troops.