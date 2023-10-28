Norwegian Cheese Nidelven Blå From Gangstad Gårdsysteri Crowned World Champion Cheese 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Winning cheesemakers from Gangstadt Gårdsysteri, husband and wife Ole and Maren Gangstadt with their World Champion Cheese Nidelvan Blå. Credit Guild of Fine Food (Berre / Haakon Borgen)

Nidelven Blå entered by Norwegian cheesemaker Gangstad Gårdsysteri was crowned World Champion Cheese at the World Cheese Awards on 27 October 2023.

LONDON, UK, October 28, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The World Champion Cheese rose to the top of the record-breaking 4,502 entries in this year's World Cheese Awards, organised by the Guild of Fine Food. The best cheeses from around the globe went head-to-head at the world's largest cheese-only event held in Trondheim, Norway. Every cheese is evaluated, considering factors such as the appearance of the rind and paste, the cheese's aroma, body, texture, and most notably, its flavour and mouthfeel.Maren Gangstadt, general manager of Gangstadt Gårdsysteri, says:“This means so much to us. We're a small dairy farm based just two hours from here, so this happening on our home turf means a lot, and having all of the crew from the dairy here adds an extra spark to it.”The World Champion Cheese 2023 is a handmade, semi solid, blue mould cheese made with pasteurised cows' milk. The Ysteriet farm-based dairy is proud to employ talented local people, creating 14 full-time jobs of the local village.Named after the Trøndelag county river, Nidelven Blå is made just two hours from the centre of Trondheim, the host city for the 2023 World Cheese Awards.Through the judging process, 4,502 cheeses were whittled down to 100 Super Golds, from which 16 finalists were put forward to be re-judged by an International Super Jury for the World Cheese Award to determine an overall winner: the World Champion Cheese for 2023.The top 16 Super Gold cheeses:1.Sinodun Hill from Norton and Yarrow Cheese, UNITED KINGDOM. Soft, pasteurised goats' milk cheese matured for 1 to 3 weeks. (Championed by Kelsie Parsons, Canada)2.Old Amsterdam Goat from Westland Kaasexport, NETHERLANDS. Semi-hard, pasteurised goats' milk cheese matured for 6 to 9 months. (Championed by Peter Mårtensson, Sweden)3.Goustal La Bergere from Société des Caves, FRANCE. Soft, pasteurised sheeps' milk cheese matured for 6 weeks to 3 months. (Championed by Catherine Fogel, Denmark)4.Wigmore from Village Maid Cheese, UNITED KINGDOM. Soft, thermised sheeps' milk cheese matured for 5-9 weeks. (Championed by Svein Erik Backlund, Norway)5.Parmigiano Reggiano 30-39 Months from Nazionale Parmigiano Reggiano Rastelli Fratelli, ITALY. Unpasteurised cows' milk cheese matured for 30 to 39 months. (Championed by Davide Fiori Guffanti, Italy)6.Holland Delta, 1 Year Old from Van der Heiden Kaas, NETHERLANDS. Pasteurised cows' milk cheese matured for 1 year, with a sweet flavour derived from a secret rennet. (Championed by Mansi Jasani, India)7.Eleftheria Brunost from Vivanda Gourmet, INDIA. Pasteurised cows' milk cheese matured for 0 to 2 weeks. Handmade by cooking indigenous pasteurised cows' milk whey & cream in a traditional vessel resembling a wok. (Championed by Cathy Strange, USA)8.Eberle Würzig Seit 5 Generationen from Dorfkäserei Muolen, SWITZERLAND. Hard, unpasteurised cows' milk cheese matured for 8 months. (Championed by Débora Pereira, France)9.Deichkäse Gold from Rohmilchkäserei Backensholz, GERMANY. Hard, unpasteurised organic cows' milk cheese matured for 12 to 18 months. (Championed by Georgina Yescas, Mexico)10̈rntnermilch Mölltaler Almkäse Selektion 50% FiT. from Kärntnermilch, AUSTRIA. Hard, pasteurised cows' milk cheese matured for 12 months. (Championed by Aki Sakagami, Japan)11 Di Castagno from Romagna Terre, ITALY. Pasteurised cows' milk cheese aged with chestnut leaf powder for 3 to 6 months. (Championed by Patrick McGuigan, UK)12 Houtlandse Asche Kaas from Baliehof Kaas En Zuivelboerderij Jabbeke, BELGIUM. Hard, unpasteurised cows' milk cheese matured for 3 months. (Championed by Suzy O'Regan, South Africa)13̈ller-Thurgau Rezent from Käserei Müller-Thurgau, SWITZERLAND. Hard, washed-rind, pasteurised cows' milk cheese matured for 11 months. (Championed by Jon Thrupp)14 Blå from Gangstad Gårdsysteri, NORWAY. Pasteurised cows' milk blue cheese matured for 11 months. (Championed by Finbar Deery, Ireland)15 from La Bufalara, ITALY. Semi-hard, pasteurised buffalo milk cheese matured for 3 to 6 months. (Championed by Evert Schonhage, Netherlands)16 from Rohmilchkäserei Backensholz, GERMANY. Unpasteurised cow's and goats' milk cheese matured for 14 to 16 months. (Championed by Ana Belén González Pinos, Spain)John Farrand, managing director of the Guild of Fine Food, organisers of the World Cheese Awards, comments:“We've more entries than ever before, and I get more excited about the diversity in the nations represented and the breadth of styles and cheesemaking techniques from across the globe.”

Zoe Emmitt

Sharp Relations

