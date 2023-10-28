Kubrakov, Janczak Discuss Ukraine's Decentralization Reform

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The team of the Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry, headed by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov, has met with Head of the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine Maciej Janczak and discussed the completion of decentralization reform in Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the ministry's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Thanks to the expert support of the Council of Europe, Ukraine was able not only to successfully implement the reform, but also to do so in accordance with the European Charter of Local Self-Government. Currently, our priorities in this area are as follows: ensuring administrative supervision over the legality of decisions made by local self-government bodies; delimiting the powers of local self-government bodies and executive bodies; developing the local democracy. These priorities are also part of the Ukraine Plan, as well as the Road Map on decentralization reform,” Kubrakov noted.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Deputy Minister Nataliia Kozlovska outlined progress in updating the state housing policy. In her words, the legislative framework is outdated and needs to be revised, as the old version contains the Soviet-era standards.

The ministry's team also briefed the delegation of the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine on the completion of the Road Map on decentralization reform. The presentation was scheduled for November 7, 2023.

Photo: Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry