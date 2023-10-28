First Ukrainian-Made Vehicle For Preparing Soil Before Demining Presented In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, the first Ukrainian-made vehicle for preparing soil for demining was presented in Ukraine.

“On October 27, the rescuers of the Interregional Center for Humanitarian Demining and Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service received the first Ukrainian-made vehicle for preparing soil for demining from the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration,” the State Emergency Service of Ukraine posted on Facebook .

"It has already received a certificate of conformity which allows to set up its production and use it for demining territories. It was developed by Kharkiv manufacturers. It is easy to produce, use, maintain and repair. It has an automatic control panel, which guarantees the safety of bomb technicians during work," the report reads.

Acting chairman of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Volodymyr Demchuk and Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov thanked the development engineers, scientists and bomb technicians who participated in the vehicle design.

As reported, more than 1,256,000 ha of land in Kharkiv region are considered to be potentially contaminated with explosives.