ODI World Cup 2023: Harbhajan Singh Calls For Umpiring Rule Change After Pakistan's Loss To South Africa

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a stunning turn of events, Pakistan suffered an unexpected one-wicket defeat against South Africa in the ODI World Cup 2023. The match, which featured an exhilarating chase of 271 by South Africa, also stirred controversy due to a close leg-before-wicket appeal involving Tabraiz Shamsi during the 46th over. Responding to this, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh voiced his dissatisfaction with the umpiring, attributing it to Pakistan's loss and suggesting that the ICC should reconsider its rules. He argued that if the ball hits the stumps, it should be considered out, regardless of the umpire's initial decision.

However, Harbhajan's remarks didn't sit well with former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, who pointed out a similar situation involving Rassie Van Der Dussen's LBW dismissal earlier in the match. Despite the heated debate, South Africa's victory propelled them to the top of the table in the tournament, while Pakistan's four consecutive losses have placed their semifinal hopes in jeopardy, relying on favourable results to progress.

Also Read:

ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam's candid assessment of crucial DRS decision in the clash against South Africa

Also Read:

MS Dhoni's IPL 2024 return on the cards? CSK icon provides huge update on knee recovery (WATCH)