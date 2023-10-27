Odesa Receives Five Ambulances From Vienna Authorities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Odesa has received five ambulances transferred by Mayor and Governor of Vienna Michael Ludwig.

The relevant statement was made by Odesa Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Kipper on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Kiper, Vienna has been providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine for many years.

“On October 23, 2023, Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig transferred five critical care transport ambulances for Odesa. Today, they have already arrived in the city,” the report states.

Kiper mentioned that the ambulances would serve the needs of the Odesa Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine.

Currently, the ambulances are undergoing registration procedures and will then be put into service.

Photo: Oleh Kiper , Telegram