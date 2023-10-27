Russians Shell Nikopol With Artillery - Child And Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled Nikopol with artillery. A 5-year-old boy and a woman were injured.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"A child was injured. The boy is only five years old! And also a 58-year-old woman. They are in the hospital in moderate condition," he wrote.

It is also reported that 10 private houses were damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed. Another 13 were smashed. 20 solar panels and cars were smashed. Power lines were also damaged.

Earlier it was reported that the enemy army shells Nikopol almost every day. The shelling is carried out from the occupied shore of the Kakhovka reservoir (the Vasylivka district, the Zaporizhzhia region).