Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: Their Wedding Card Looks Royal; First Look Leaked On Social Media

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are ready and prepared to tie the knot and take their much-awaited wedding vows in an intimate and picturesque destination wedding on November 1. Mere days before the two actors are gearing up to get hitched for an eternity, their wedding invitation has leaked on social media. For those unaware, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will kick off their pre-wedding celebrations on October 30. The two actors plan to wed in a destination ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra gets furious at Abhishek Kumar for labelling her 'Duplicate Parineeti'

Needless to say, as soon as the wedding invitation card of Varun and Lavanya leaked online, netizens started widely sharing it. The invite reads, "With the blessings of Smt. Anjana Devi & Late Sri Konidela Venkat Rao, Late Smt. Satyavathi and Sri M Suryanarayana." The invite also adds, "Best Compliments from Smt. & Sri Konidela Chiranjeevi, Smt. & Sri Konidela Pawan Kalyan, Smt. & Sri Konidela Ram Charan."

The actual invitation reads, "Smt. Padmaja & Sri Konidela Nagababu request the pleasure of your gracious presence on the occasion of the wedding reception of their beloved Son Varun Tej with Lavanya Tripathi (Daughter of Smt. Kiran & Sri Deoraj Tripathi." The VL emblem is the highlight of the invitation card.

Also to note, the said invitation card is for the reception. The card also mentions the place and date of the reception of the beloved Tollywood couple as it reads, "Reception – Sunday, 5 November 2023." The venue is N-Convention in Madhapur, Hyderabad. It goes without saying that the wedding and the reception of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will have the best of eminent personalities from across the Indian film industry.

A cocktail soiree will happen on October 30, at the scenic destination of Tuscany, Italy. Meanwhile, the Mehendi and Haldi celebrations will be held on October 31, to be exact. The much-awaited wedding will take place on November 1 in the presence of some of the biggest names in Telugu cinema.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Actress Manasvi Mamgai's entry to increase fireworks among housemates