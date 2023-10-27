UAE Leaders Extend Condolences To Chinese President On Death Of Former Premier

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the death of Chinese former Premier Li Keqiang.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Chinese President.
