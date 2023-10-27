Asian Para Games 2023: Another Gold In Badminton As Duo Of Tarun, Nitesh Bag Win In Men's SL3-SL4 Category

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian para-shuttlers Tarun Dhillon and Nitesh Kumar bagged yet another gold medal for India in the ongoing Asian Para Games 2023 as they secured a win in the Men's doubles SL3-SL4 category in Hangzhou, China, on Friday. In the finals, the Indian pair faced defending champions Freddy Setiawan and Dwiyoko from Indonesia, ultimately triumphing with a scoreline of 9-21, 21-19, 22-20.

Their remarkable victory showcased an incredible comeback as they turned the tables after trailing in the match, being a game and 12-16 down, to emerge as champions in the decider.

This win has now added to India's impressive medal haul at the Asian Para Games 2023, which stands at 94, including 24 gold, 27 silver and 43 bronze.

Earlier today,

Paralympics medalist Suhas Yathiraj clinched a gold medal in the Men's badminton SL4 category. In a thrilling contest that extended to three games, Suhas Yathiraj secured an impressive victory by defeating Malaysia's Amin. This win holds special significance as it marked Suhas's first triumph against his Malaysian opponent, following two previous encounters where he had faced defeat.

In a remarkable display of talent and determination, Indian para-shuttler Thulasimathi Murugesan secured a gold medal in the women's SU5 category at the ongoing Para Games on Friday. She exhibited her exceptional skills and commitment on the badminton court by defeating China's Yang Qiuxia with a scoreline of 21-19, 21-19.

Continuing the golden streak, para-badminton player Pramod Bhagat contributed to India's medal tally by clinching gold in the Men's SL3 category. His closely contested victory over compatriot Nitesh Kumar with a score of 22-20, 18-21, 21-19 highlighted his prowess and resilience in the sport.

Para athlete Raman Sharma made history by setting a new Asian and Games record in the men's 1500m T38 event, securing a gold medal with an impressive finishing time of 4:20.80 minutes.

The day's success started with archer Sheetal Devi, who earned her third gold medal at the Asian Para Games 2023. She triumphed over Singapore's Alim Nur Syahidah with a score of 144-142 in the women's individual compound open event, reinforcing her dominant position in para archery.



On Thursday, Indian para-athletes achieved a historic milestone by surpassing their previous record at the Asian Para Games, securing more than 80 medals in the 2023 edition. This remarkable feat exceeded the nation's 2018 medal tally of 72, signifying India's strong performance in the prestigious event held in Hangzhou, China.

"A monumental achievement at the Asian Para Games, with India bagging an unprecedented 73 medals and still going strong, breaking our previous record of 72 medals from Jakarta 2018 Asian Para Games! This momentous occasion embodies the unyielding determination of our athletes. A roaring ovation for our exceptional para-athletes who have etched their names in history, filling every Indian heart with immense joy. Their commitment, tenacity and unwavering drive to excel are truly inspirational! May this landmark accomplishment serve as a guiding light, inspiring future generations," wrote PM Narendra Modi following this record-breaking feat.