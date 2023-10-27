12Th Fail Screening: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Raashi Khanna, Others Grace The Event

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail' is the latest film featuring Vikrant Massey as the lead actor. The movie had its premiere on October 27, with cast members Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in attendance, along with various celebrities such as Raashi Khanna and the well-known comedian Zakir Khan.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak's novel. The story is about a boy who aspires to become an IPS officer and serve his country.





Vikrant Massey will play the lead, portraying the young boy Manoj Kumar who is preparing for UPSC exam (an exam necessary to become IPS officer)

Medha Shankar another cast member, will play the role of Manoj Kumar's supportive girlfriend 'Shraddha' in 12th Fail.



The '12th Fail' screening was graced by both the cast members. While Medha donned a beautiful beige saree for the event, Vikrant Massey looked gentleman in simple Shirt and pants.

South actress Raashi Khanna was also present for the screening. She chose a floral printed dress for the event.

Famous comedian and poet Zakir Khan was present at the screening too. He wore a grey colour two piece suit.



Sanjay Bishnoi is another cast member of this film. He will play the role of a character named 'Naval.'

The initial review coming for the 12th Fail movie through the fans seems to be in a positive direction. It is being regarded as "grounded to reality" and "thought provoking" movie.

UPSC is considered one of the most toughest competitive exams. So, naturally, to see a journey of a UPSC aspirant must be relatable for many.

In November of 2022, Vidhu Vinod Chopra made the announcement that Vikrant Massey, the actor, would be taking on the lead role in the film, marking their inaugural collaboration. Additionally, several real-life UPSC aspirants were chosen to assume various roles.



Vidhu Vinod Chopra in a previous interview also remarked that it to almost four and a half years of his life to complete '12th Fail'