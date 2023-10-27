President Macron To Pay Working Visit To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 27. President of
France Emmanuel Macron will pay a working visit to Uzbekistan on
November 2 after his visit to Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
As per the statement of the administration of Macron, France is
ready to support Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan on the path of reform
and modernization, contribute to the diversification of
international relations, support their independence and
sovereignty, as well as their intention to strengthen relations
with Europe.
The administration noted that the purpose of the rapprochement
of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan with France is cooperation in the
economic sphere, in particular in the energy sector, in the supply
of critical materials, transport, healthcare, agriculture and
defense.
Earlier this year, French companies engaged in transport,
energy, agriculture, digital, textile and industrial sectors,
expressed their readiness to explore Uzbekistan's business
potential during a visit of French business delegation of nearly 40
companies to Tashkent to participate in the France-Uzbekistan
Business Council of MEDEF International.
The France-Uzbekistan Business Council of MEDEF International
noted that it has been very active recently in sustaining the
dynamic increase of bilateral relations between both countries. It
organized its previous delegation in Tashkent just in July 2022,
and organized an important French-Uzbek Business Forum in Paris
last November with around 200 participants, during the official
visit of President Mirziyoyev to France.
