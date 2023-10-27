President Macron To Pay Working Visit To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 27. President of France Emmanuel Macron will pay a working visit to Uzbekistan on November 2 after his visit to Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

As per the statement of the administration of Macron, France is ready to support Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan on the path of reform and modernization, contribute to the diversification of international relations, support their independence and sovereignty, as well as their intention to strengthen relations with Europe.

The administration noted that the purpose of the rapprochement of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan with France is cooperation in the economic sphere, in particular in the energy sector, in the supply of critical materials, transport, healthcare, agriculture and defense.

Earlier this year, French companies engaged in transport, energy, agriculture, digital, textile and industrial sectors, expressed their readiness to explore Uzbekistan's business potential during a visit of French business delegation of nearly 40 companies to Tashkent to participate in the France-Uzbekistan Business Council of MEDEF International.

The France-Uzbekistan Business Council of MEDEF International noted that it has been very active recently in sustaining the dynamic increase of bilateral relations between both countries. It organized its previous delegation in Tashkent just in July 2022, and organized an important French-Uzbek Business Forum in Paris last November with around 200 participants, during the official visit of President Mirziyoyev to France.