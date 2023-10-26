Conference Disseminated Halal Scientific Research

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))





São Paulo – A technical-scientific conference took place this week in the capital of São Paulo, bringing to light research on halal products and services. The best presentations of the event received awards. The Halal Technical-Scientific Conference (CTec Halal) occurred in parallel with the Global Halal Brazil Business Forum (GHB). It was held by the International Halal Academy, with the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) as one of its supporters.

Ten pieces of research on subjects like halal lifestyle in cosmetics exports, religious challenges of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), use of artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure halal compliance in foods, and cell-cultured meats, among others, were presented at the conference. The first place prize went to Lina Ramadan (pictured) for the study“The Relationship between Halal Audit and Food Safety in an Açaí Plant.”

On day two, the conference had training on halal tourism, with procedures, ethics, and tips on how to serve Muslim travelers. Participants received the“São Paulo State Muslim-Friendly Tourism Guide,” drafted to help the state welcome Muslim tourists. The guide was jointly assembled between the state's Executive Secretariat of Tourism and Travel and certifier FAMBRAS Halal.

