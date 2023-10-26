J&K Marching Ahead With Renewed Vigour, Strength: LG

Sinha made these remarks after receiving the Amrit Kalash from all blocks and municipal bodies of Kashmir under the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign. He also flagged off the Amrit Kalash Yatra for onward journey to New Delhi via Jammu.

From September 11-30, Mitti and Rice were collected from households across all villages and urban wards, marked with over 1.5 Lakh special celebrative events organized across J&K.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor dedicated 3952 Amrit Vatikas and 4605 Shilaphalakams across the UT in the memory of great personalities who had made invaluable contributions and laid down their lives for the progress and prosperity of Jammu Kashmir.

“Meri Maati Mera Desh is an occasion to remember the sacrificial struggle of freedom fighters and bravehearts. The sacred flame of their selfless sacrifice and contribution of our charismatic forefathers in development will illuminate our journey of Amrit Kaal,” he said.

“It is not an event but a symbol of the hopes and aspirations of the common man of J&K UT. It is also a clarion call of the rise of a new J&K that is marching ahead with renewed vigour and strength,” he added.

The LG administered the 'Panch Pran' pledge to the people and called for united efforts for realizing the vision of developed India. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing a new path through Panch Pran.

“The goal of developed India, to remove any trace of colonial mindset, take pride in our roots, unity and sense of duty among citizens, these five Pran will guide us in Amrit Kaal,” he said.

'Meri Maati Mera Desh', he said, is also a symbol of new resolve, an opportunity for collective reflection and new resolution for team J&K.

“We will have to dedicate every moment of our lives to nation building and I am confident that the campaign will create new strength and new confidence in the development journey of J&K UT,” Sinha added.

He also planted a sapling of Picea smithiana (Himalayan Spruce) to mark the occasion.

Says Govt Reviving Golden Days Of J&K's Movie Culture

Srinagar: The Union Territory Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said on Thursday that his administration has taken several steps, including a new film policy, operationalization of cinema halls in various districts after three decades to revive the golden days of Jammu and Kashmir's movie culture.

“Cinema connects people and brings them closer. Bollywood has made a special contribution to strengthen the diversity of our nation with the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. It is a powerful medium to nourish social-cultural ethos and advance human values,” the LG said.

He was addressing a gathering of prominent artists and film personalities during the 2nd International Film Festival of Srinagar (TIFFS ) at Tagore Hall here on Thursday. Sinha also presented awards in various categories to the filmmakers.

“Indian film industry has greatly influenced society since independence and popularized our culture and tradition worldwide. It is also acting as an agent of social change and providing livelihood opportunities to a large section associated with the sector,' he said.

The second edition of TIFFS was dedicated to Dev Anand Sahib, an icon of Indian Cinema.

In his address, the LG congratulated the award winners and commended the efforts of 'Vomedh Organization' for promoting theatre, culture, language and cinema in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha discussed the bond Jammu Kashmir shared with the world of cinema and highlighted the efforts of the administration to create a vibrant film ecosystem in the UT.

“We have taken several steps including a new film policy, operationalization of Cinema Halls in various districts after three decades to revive the golden days of J&K's movie culture,” he said.

He assured all the necessary support and assistance from the administration to the organizations like Vomedh in their endeavours to popularize the film festivals and other such activities in J&K

Remembering the significant contribution of Dev Anand to the film industry, the LG said the impeccable style and art of the celebrated actor and filmmaker gave a new meaning and respectability to Bollywood.

In the second edition of The International Film Festival of Srinagar, 30 feature films, short films, documentaries from 17 countries were included for cinema-lovers.

On the occasion, the renowned film-maker, B Subhash was conferred with the prestigious KL Saigal Award.

Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary JKAACL; Rakesh Roshan Bhat, Festival Director, TIFFS, prominent artists and film personalities were present.

Honours Women Achievers Of Kashmir

Srinagar: Stating that empowerment of women is pivotal for the empowerment of Jammu and Kashmir; Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said Thursday that his administration has given priority to women empowerment based on the principles of equality, equal rights and equal opportunities as enshrined in the Constitution.

“I am proud to say that half of our population has made an immense contribution in the prosperity and growth of UT,” he said.

The LG made these remarks while addressing an event to honour women achievers of Kashmir Division. The felicitation event was organized by the army's Chinar Corps, on Thursday.

In his address, Sinha congratulated all the women achievers who have carved a niche for themselves and inspiring other women to dream and accomplish new heights of success in various fields.

He lauded the noble initiative of Chinar Corps to empower Nari Shakti and acknowledged their contribution in nation building.

“Empowerment of women is pivotal for the empowerment of J&K UT. In the last few years, the J & K Administration has given priority to women empowerment based on the principles of equality, equal rights and equal opportunities as enshrined in the Constitution,” the LG said.

He highlighted several schemes and programmes being implemented in J&K, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which are intended for holistic empowerment of women and realizing their full potential.

“We have taken several steps through Schemes of NRLM, Mission Youth, JKTPO, Industry & Commerce for the speedy economic empowerment of women in urban and rural areas,” Sinha said.

“In academics, our daughters are scripting new history and charting a new future with new confidence and a sense of self-esteem,' he added.

On the occasion, Women Achievers were felicitated by the Lt Governor for their extraordinary contribution in diverse fields like Education, Law, Entrepreneurship, Social Work, Health, Literary, Sports, and Journalism.

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps; Maj Gen Mohit Seth, GoC Kilo Force, senior officers from Army, eminent personalities from diverse fields and family members of women achievers were present.

