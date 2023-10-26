Azerbaijan Georgia, Kazakhstan Ink Agreement On Railroad

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Within the framework of the Silk Road Forum held in Tbilisi on
October 26, Azerbaijan Railways JSC, Kazakhstan Railways JSC, and
Georgian Railway JSC signed an agreement on the establishment of a
joint venture on a parity basis, Azernews reports,
citing Azerbaijan Railroads (ADY).
Railroaders of the three countries have joined their efforts to
develop multimodal transportation on the Trans-Caspian
international transport route.
LLC "Middle Corridor Multimodal" A new company called
"International Financial Center Astana" is being established.
Within the framework of joint activity, the company will provide
services on the principle of "one window", guarantee cargo delivery
terms, and realize of coordinated policy on the development of
multimodal service in the direction of China, Europe / Turkiye,
China.
The Silk Road Forum was founded by Georgia's Prime Minister
Irakli Garibashvili in 2015. This year's forum was attended by over
2,000 participants from more than 60 countries. The forum focused
on topics such as the new architecture of the East-West Trade, the
increasing role of the Middle Corridor, digital connectivity,
diversification in the energy sector, tourism sustainability, and
diversified investments for a resilient future.
The joint venture agreement is an important step in the
development of the Silk Road Forum and the region as a whole. The
agreement will help to create a more efficient and resilient
transport infrastructure, which will in turn lead to increased
economic growth and development in the region.
MENAFN26102023000195011045ID1107313065
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.