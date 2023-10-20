China Energy To Help Establish Hybrid Power Plant In Uzbekistan's Region

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 20. China Energy
Engineering Corporation plans to participate in the construction of
a hybrid power plant in Uzbekistan's Navoi region, Trend reports.
The statement followed a meeting between President of Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chairman of China Energy Engineering
Corporation Song Hailiang as part of the president's visit to
China.
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for
partnership in the energy sector, including the modernization of
infrastructure facilities, the creation of energy storage systems,
and the training of qualified specialists within the framework of
the Industry Development Program until 2030.
Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on the
preparation of a comprehensive program to expand mutually
beneficial cooperation.
Meanwhile, China Energy is actively engaged in initiatives to
build solar and wind power facilities in Uzbekistan's Kashkadarya
and Bukhara regions, as well as a heating station in the Syrdarya
region.
Furthermore, a modern cement manufacturing plant was
collaboratively inaugurated in the Samarkand region in September
2023.
Having extensive experience in the field of design and
construction of modern energy facilities, infrastructure, and
industry, China Energy is widely involved in the implementation of
major investment projects in many countries around the world. The
company's assets exceed $150 billion.
