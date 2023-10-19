Ksrelief Launches Series Of Food Security, Shelter Projects For Syrian Refugees In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) on Thursday launched a series of food security and healthy shelter projects for Syrian refugees in Jordan, at an estimated cost of $20 million.

During a ceremony attended by HRH Prince Rashid Bin El Hassan's representative, Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) Secretary-General Hussein Al Shibli, Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Naif Bin Bandar Al Sudairi and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Hussein Cancer Centre Rajai Muasher, a number of agreements were signed in the fields of education, health, human development and relief to benefit Syrian refugees and host communities in Jordan.

Supervisor General of the KSrelief and the Adviser to the Saudi Royal Court, Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Rabeeah, underlined the importance of these new projects in continuing Saudi Arabia's ongoing role in supporting and empowering Syrian refugees wherever they are, with a special focus on Jordan that has been a home of $120 million-worth projects during the last decade, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He praised Jordan's exceptional role in hosting Syrian refugees, ensuring their well-being, providing access to medical and educational services, and facilitating employment opportunities.



Rabeeah also highlighted that the centre has provided more than $6 billion to assist vulnerable populations worldwide, of which $162.5 million has been allocated to Jordan.

Expressing gratitude for Saudi Arabia's contributions to support the Syrian refugees over the past decade, Shibli said that the newly signed projects in cooperation with the KSrelief would enhance JHCO's capacity to assist refugees, especially in response to the declining international assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan.



Saudi Arabia is a key partner in humanitarian and relief work, particularly in providing financial support to enable Syrians to lead normal lives in host countries, including Jordan, which is currently hosting more than one million refugees, he said.

Muasher highlighted that Saudi Arabia's commitment to supporting health projects for Syrian refugees in Jordan has significantly improved their access to healthcare.



He added that the recent agreements with KSrelief would enable the King Hussein Cancer Centre to expand its capabilities, allowing it to receive and treat further Syrian refugees in Jordan.



