Qatar Foundation Schools Show Support For Palestine

Doha, Qatar: Students from across Qatar Foundation schools are coming together to express their solidarity with Palestine, organizing events across the various campuses to show their support.

One of these events included a non-uniform day at Qatar Academy Msheireb (QAM) - part of Qatar Foundation's (QF) Pre-University Education (PUE) - where students and staff were encouraged to wear the colors of the Palestinian flag or traditional Palestinian attire. The school also hosted a variety of engaging activities, such as prayers and awareness sessions.

Lama Kalash, Assistant Principal at QAM, emphasized the event's significance, describing it as a unique opportunity for students to raise awareness while supporting Palestine.

According to Kalash, fostering understanding and empathy for those affected by conflict resonates with the core values of empathy and compassion. This helps QAM students comprehend complex global issues and advocate for positive change.

Meanwhile, Qatar Academy Doha (QAD) - also part of QF's PUE - planted an olive tree between its primary and middle school campuses. The olive tree, alongside its religious significance, is a symbol of the Palestinian cause, and represents a steadfastness to their land. QAD also used the planting of the tree to spread awareness of the Palestinian cause and collect donations for the people of Gaza.

Other schools under QF's PUE, such as Qatar Academy Al Khor, Tariq Bin Ziad School, and Qatar Academy for Science and Technology, have also organized prayers and held educational sessions, with students wearing traditional Palestinian clothes and scarves, to demonstrate their support.