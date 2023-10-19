Introducing The Brunchery - A New Name, Same Beloved Brunch Experience In Chicago

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fabulous French Toast Flight and a Cotton Candy Mimosa

French toast flight, chicken & waffles, omelete, The Wrightwood Burger, quesadilla, salad, corned beef sandwich, & a mimosa

4 Mimosas in our Mimosa Flight & 2 Cocktails

Introducing The Brunchery, formerly Frances'; The only thing changing is our name- same great ambiance, food, and mimosas!

- Derek RylonCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, they are excited to announce a transformation that has taken place at the heart of Chicago's brunch scene. Formerly known as "Frances' Brunchery," they are proud to introduce their new name - "The Brunchery!" Rest assured, the only thing that's changing is their name; everything else remains the same, just as customers remember and love.Visit their website at BrunchOnClark to check out their food gallery and menu. The same charming decor and mouth watering dishes, combined with the culinary magic of our amazing Chef Derrick Rylon, remain at the forefront of our customer's brunch 'experience'.The Brunchery is committed to serving farm-to-table cuisine, prepared in their scratch kitchen, offering an experience that keeps their loyal customers returning for more. They take pride in offering an array of customer favorites that have become synonymous with The Brunchery: from mimosa flights to bacon flights, and irresistible french toast flights - customers' taste buds are in for a treat!As they transition into the vibrant fall season, they are thrilled to introduce their new fall mimosa flight, giving customers one more reason to indulge in a brunch experience like no other. Join them in doors or on their welcoming patio as customers savor the last few days of warm weather before winter arrives.For media inquiries, please contact Tom Claxton at 312.391.1446. He is more than happy to provide additional information or schedule interviews to share the excitement and commitment behind The Brunchery's evolution.The Brunchery invites customers to continue enjoying the timeless delight of 'Brunch on Clark' at the same fabulous location they've cherished for years. Embrace the same unique and unforgettable brunch experience that Chicagoans have come to adore - it's "The Brunchery," now and forever.**About The Brunchery**The Brunchery, formerly known as Frances' Brunchery, is a beloved Chicago brunch destination. Known for its charming decor, delicious farm-to-table cuisine, and delightful mimosa flights, it is a local favorite. Under the guidance of Chef Derrick Rylon and dedicated owners, The Brunchery continues to serve a memorable brunch experience that keeps patrons coming back for more.For more information, visit BrunchOnClark### Contact Information**Tom Claxton****Phone:** 312.391.1446**Email:** []### Follow UsFacebook: [facebook/TheBruncheryChicago]Instagram: [instagram/TheBruncheryChicago]Twitter: [twitter/TheBruncheryChi]

Tom Claxton

Influx Marketing

+1 312-391-1446

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Other