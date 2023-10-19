In One Day, Russian Army Fires 105 Times In Kherson Region, Killing Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, on October 18, the Russian army fired 105 times at the Kherson region, killing two people and injuring four.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Over the past day, the enemy carried out 105 attacks, firing 580 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad, AGS, ZU-23-2, tanks, aircraft and UAVs. The enemy fired 23 shells at the city of Kherson," the statement said.

Russians drop bomb in occupied Kakhovka inregion at night, destruction reported

The Russian military shelled residential areas in the region, a factory and a park in Kherson.

Two people were killed and four others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported, on October 18 in the evening, three people were injured as a result of shelling of Kherson and the region by Russian invaders.