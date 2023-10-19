Aloe Vera To Peace Lily-7 Plants That Attract Positive Energy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Plants may not radiate "positive energy" in a metaphysical or spiritual sense, but many people feel that being among nature and greenery helps improve mental health. These seven plants are connected with good energy and can help calm the environment:

This plant is associated with tranquility and peace. It's known for its ability to purify the air and is believed to bring positive energy to the space.

Roses are often associated with love and positive emotions. Their presence can bring a sense of beauty and positivity to a space.

This hardy plant is known for its air-purifying abilities and is believed to absorb negative energy. It's also low-maintenance and can thrive in various conditions.

In many cultures, the money plant is believed to bring prosperity and positive energy. It's often used in Feng Shui practices to attract wealth and abundance.

The sweet fragrance of jasmine is often associated with relaxation and calmness. It's believed to have mood-enhancing properties.

Aloe vera is known for its air-purifying properties and is believed to promote positivity and healing energy. It's also a low-maintenance plant, making it easy to care for.

Known for its soothing aroma, lavender is believed to promote relaxation and reduce stress. It's often used in aromatherapy for its calming effects.