Wildberries Will Build 7-Bln Ruble Logistical Hub In Chita - Authorities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Wildberries will build a logistics hub in Chita for a planned 7
billion rubles ($71), the press service of the Trans-Baikal
Territory Development Corporation said, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.
"The Trans-Baikal Territory Development Corporation has been
working with company representatives to select a land plot. In
addition, the investor plans to take advantage of tax and other
preferences that residency in the Transbaikalia priority
development territory will provide," General Director Anton Tutov
said in the press release.
The area of the logistics complex will cover over 100,000 square
meters. About 5,000 jobs will be created. The complex will organize
the storage, receipt and processing of orders, picking and
packaging of goods, and deliveries.
Wildberries is one of the largest marketplaces in Russia. The
total area of all the company's logistics centers in all countries
of presence at the end of March 2023 was about 2.8 million sq.
m.
