Wildberries Will Build 7-Bln Ruble Logistical Hub In Chita - Authorities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Wildberries will build a logistics hub in Chita for a planned 7 billion rubles ($71), the press service of the Trans-Baikal Territory Development Corporation said, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

"The Trans-Baikal Territory Development Corporation has been working with company representatives to select a land plot. In addition, the investor plans to take advantage of tax and other preferences that residency in the Transbaikalia priority development territory will provide," General Director Anton Tutov said in the press release.

The area of the logistics complex will cover over 100,000 square meters. About 5,000 jobs will be created. The complex will organize the storage, receipt and processing of orders, picking and packaging of goods, and deliveries.

Wildberries is one of the largest marketplaces in Russia. The total area of all the company's logistics centers in all countries of presence at the end of March 2023 was about 2.8 million sq. m.