Qatar Participates In Meeting Of GCC Information Ministers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar participated in the 26th meeting of GCC information ministers. The meeting was held virtually under the chairmanship of Omani Minister of Information Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al-Harasi, who is the current session's president. GCC Secretary-General Jassim Mohamed al-Budaiwi attended the meeting. HE the Chairman of Qatar Media Corp (QMC) Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer al-Thani represented Qatar at the meeting. At the beginning of the meeting, al-Budaiwi congratulated the ministers on the adoption of the general framework for the Media Co-operation Strategic Plan 2023-2030 by the GCC Supreme Council during its 43rd session. The plan aims to set ambitious goals to achieve a unified Gulf media vision.

The meeting also discussed several topics on the agenda aimed at developing and enhancing the collective Gulf media efforts.

At the end of the meeting, HE Sheikh Hamad expressed Qatar Media Corporation's welcome to the GCC information ministers for their 27th meeting, due to be held in Doha in 2024.

