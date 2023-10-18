Cloud POS Market Set To Surpass $13.24 Billion By 2028, Register At A CAGR Of 24.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hardware sales of IT technology, digital technology, POS systems, mPOS deals, futuristic, handheld, tablets, payment terminal are all sleek all-purpose machines

- Allied Market Research

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Cloud POS Market by Component, Service, Organization Size and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028,"

The global cloud POS market size was valued at $2.24 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $13.24 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 24.5 % from 2020 to 2028.

Cloud-based POS systems are sometimes called POS applications (applications) instead of software, because they are commonly used on mobile devices. They are also called EPOS (electronic trading platform) to reflect the fact that the software works with electronic devices. Cloud POS market trends can be realistic while a business manager can view and process sales data from anywhere as it is updated in real time in the cloud. It also means lower equipment costs, because an existing iPad or mobile phone can be used as a virtual POS connector. Because data is stored on POS provider's Internet servers, a cloud-based POS system can usually only work if there is an Internet connection, although providers can provide offline functionality to minimize potential disruption to your customers.

POS software for mobile devices is usually made with cloud-based POS solutions. Cloud computing providers offer web-based financial services for POS systems, where data is adequately supported on remote vendor servers. For many companies, the full benefits of cloud-based POS are evident - security, data storage and many other software applications can be sent to vendors. However, it is important to check the service level agreement to specify the operating time and other features provided.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Cloud POS Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Cloud POS Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

Square, Inc.

Cegid

UTC Retail

Shopkeep

PAR Technology

Shopify

B2B Soft

Intuit

Lightspeed

Oracle and Many More

Region wise, the cloud POS market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years, creating a positive scenario for Cloud POS market growth.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of global virtual meeting software market analysis. The study provides Porter's five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on global virtual meeting market.

According to CXOs of the major companies, the Cloud POS market is experiencing a rapid growth, as retailers need a reliable Point of Sale (POS) system to generate more sales, maintain track of inventory, and give excellent customer service. Non-tech aware merchants, on the other hand, may find it difficult to determine which type of POS systems to invest in. Web-based and cloud-based POS systems have grown in popularity in recent years proving to be a viable option for small and medium-sized businesses. Cloud-based POS can be deployed as a Software as a Service (SaaS) that can be accessed via a web browser straight from the internet remotely.

