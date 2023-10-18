NACP Initiates Sanctions Against Russian Manufacturers Of Diamond Mining Equipment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) put six Russian companies that manufacture diamond mining and processing equipment on the list of candidates for sanctions.

"These companies manufacture new equipment for mining, processing and sorting of diamonds that make it possible to significantly improve these processes, their efficiency and productivity, as well as to reduce costs," NACP posted on Telegram .

Since Ukraine and the countries of the sanctions coalition have not yet imposed sanctions on these companies, they still freely import equipment and other necessary components from other countries, such as China, the USA, Israel, Belgium, India, etc.

"Ukraine's imposition of sanctions should be the first step towards sanctioning these companies by partners and ending trade," the NACP stressed.

NACP already sent proposals to the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the imposition of sanctions on the new list of Russian "diamond" companies.

As reported, earlier the NACP excluded Indian company Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK), which specializes in the production and export of diamonds, from the list of international sponsors of the war.