Toll Brothers Opens Southbrooke Community In Forsyth County, Georgia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CUMMING, Ga., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced the highly anticipated opening of Southbrooke, a community of single-family homes and future onsite amenities in Forsyth County, Georgia. While the Southbrooke model home is currently under construction, home buyers are invited to visit the professionally decorated model home located at the nearby Toll Brothers community, Northbrooke , located at 6230 Wallace Farms Drive in Cumming.



Southbrooke is a premier community offering two-story single-family homes priced from the upper $700,000s. Homes include open floor plans, home offices, 2- to 3-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living features. Homeowners will enjoy an amenity-rich resort lifestyle, low-maintenance living, and a convenient location easily accessible to Georgia State Route 400 and Highway 369. Future onsite amenities include a state-of-the-art community clubhouse, outdoor pool, community garden, fire pit, and pickleball courts.

“Nestled in thriving Forsyth County, Southbrooke redefines elegance and allure in the town of Cumming,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta.“The expansive two-story homes feature diverse floor plans that can be personalized through our Toll Brothers Design Studio experience. Coupled with the community's resort-style amenities, we invite home buyers to craft their perfect lifestyle in this convenient and captivating locale.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The Toll Brothers model home at Southbrooke, featuring the Monteluce home design, will open in early 2024. Meticulously designed and professionally decorated, the new model home will showcase Toll Brothers quality and the company's commitment to craftsmanship and style. Interested home buyers can explore Toll Brothers' nearby Northbrooke model home, which currently serves as the Toll Brothers Sales Center for both communities.

For more information on Southbrooke and Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers/GA .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2023 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers .

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers Southbrooke by Toll Brothers

