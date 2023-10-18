The Marquie Group Secures 51% Ownership In Simply Whim

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST PETERSBURG, FL, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – The Marquie Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMGI), commonly referred to as“The Marquie Group”,“TMGI”, or the“Company”, recently finalized its acquisition of a 51% stake in Simply Whim . The transaction details will be reflected in the Company's Q4 financial statements.



Marc Angell, CEO of The Marquie Group, remarked,“The Whim team has effectively established a strong brand presence. With their forthcoming holiday social media drives, we anticipate a significant boost in the next quarter's revenue.”

Recognized as a rising star in the beauty industry, Whim® is dedicated to delivering top-tier, reliable, and powerful beauty products. The brand's inception, attributed to Jacquie Angell, a valiant three-time cancer survivor, underscores the urgent call for enhanced benchmarks in the U.S. beauty sector. Jacquie emphasized, "Unearthing harmful elements sanctioned in the U.S., yet banned elsewhere, sheds light on the immediate need for industry reforms. Some substances are not only toxic but present genuine health threats."

Whim's foundational principles are built on the synergy of Nature, Nutrition, and Science. The brand crafts skincare solutions that cater to specific skin needs, encapsulated by Jacquie's signature statement, "Age is Not a Skin Type".

Maintaining product authenticity is paramount for Whim. Their beauty catalog steers clear of detrimental elements such as parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and synthetic colorants. Echoing their vision for a kinder world, all products boast cruelty-free, gluten-free, and vegan certifications, with their nutrition line distinguished for being non-GMO and free of sugars, fats, carbs, and artificial flavors.

Each product from Whim embodies a curated blend of antioxidant-rich vitamins, amino acids, peptides, and botanical extracts from land and sea sources. The brand's dedication is further manifested through compliance with FDA-approved Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and a guarantee of a 30-day money-back policy.

Leading the charge for a shift in beauty norms, Whim provides ethically formulated choices for discerning shoppers. Explore the complete collection at simplywhim.



About The Marquie Group, Inc.

The Marquie Group, Inc. stands as a burgeoning direct-to-consumer entity, emphasizing the creation and delivery of premier health and beauty solutions to enhance lives. Our products are presented to the audience of our wholly owned subsidiary, Music of Your Life® , which holds the distinction of being the country's longest-standing syndicated music radio service.

