Didi, Huawei Lead The Way For A China Bounce Back

(MENAFN- Asia Times) If ever there were a business story proving the folly of sanctions in today's hyper-integrated world, it's Huawei and the runaway success of the Mate 60 Pro smartphone it unveiled last month.

For years now, Huawei has been central to US efforts to stymie Chinese tech development . Since 2019, when Donald Trump was in the White House, Huawei has been on Washington's“Entity List.” That greatly limited the Shenzhen-based company's access to key technology, essentially knocking it out of the smartphone game.

Well, not so much.“This is a breakthrough for Huawei, which has not been able to produce a 5G mobile phone since 2020 and has seen its once-commanding global market share shrivel to basically zero,” says analyst Tilly Zhang at Gavekal Research.

“It's led to fierce debate over the efficacy of the US measures,” Zhang says,“with boosters in China and critics in the US claiming that the new phone shows the sanctions are ineffective and that China has already overcome them.”

In reality, Zhang says,“it's more of a symbolic victory for Huawei that will not fundamentally change the trajectory of China's technology sector under US sanctions .”

And yet it's also a strong case study not just of Beijing's ability to steer around trade curbs, but also of what China Inc needs to do to raise its game.

Didi Global is simultaneously offering another case study. Didi was among the most recognized global brands caught up in the tech crackdown President Xi Jinping launched in late 2020. Now, the ride-hailing juggernaut plans to list in Hong Kong early next year.

The comeback - and Didi's success in restoring relations with Chinese regulators - is all the more remarkable considering the drama surrounding its forced delisting last year.

Its ill-fated New York initial public offering (IPO) came as Xi's team was reining in top internet platforms, starting with Alibaba Holdings and later extending to Didi, Baidu, ByteDance, JD, Meituan, Tencent and others.

Naturally, Didi needs the blessings of Xi and Premier Li Qiang to arrange any new share listing. It set the stage for an IPO by acceding to regulators' concerns about corporate governance and data privacy - and paying an 8 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) fine in 2022.

Didi was forced to take a ride-hailing break after authorities demanded changes to its data-collection practices. Photo: Asia Times Files / AFP

Damage has been done , of course. The company's market share at home dropped to about 70% today from 90% before Xi's tech clampdown. Yet like Alibaba, Didi is offering peers a blueprint for how to make peace with the regulatory squeeze of recent years - and come out the other side with a still dominant position.

While a work in progress, Alibaba's metamorphosis into a holding company with six different business groups offers its own pointers to mainland chieftains. Now add Huawei and Didi to the list of companies reminding Beijing that the way forward is savvy restructuring and disruption, not giant stock bailout funds.

Xi's Communist Party is considering creating a state-backed stabilization mechanism, backed by hundreds of billions of yuan of public funds, to stabilize a shaky US$9.5 trillion stock market.

Global funds have been net sellers of mainland stocks in recent months amid disappointment over the strength of China's post-Covid economic recovery. Recently, China's sovereign wealth fund bought about US$65 million of stock in the nation's biggest banks.

A broader stabilization fund would be akin to how Beijing dealt with the stock crash of 2015. That was when Shanghai shares fell by more than 30% in just three weeks.