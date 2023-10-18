Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Projected CAGR Of 7.2% By 2030 IMR Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)

Market Overview:

The Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market was estimated at USD 45.05 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 78.57 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The global automated material handling equipment industry stands as an important part of manufacturing evolution, ushering in a new era where human intervention in the production process is diminished or altogether eradicated. This shift translates into amplified operational efficiency throughout various stages of product manufacturing. The industry's segmentation based on components, function, system-type, product, and industry underscores its multifaceted nature, catering to a diverse array of manufacturing needs.

On the other side, the convergence of automated material handling equipment with supply chain management and logistics has emerged as a pivotal driver of industrial progress. Industries such as automotive, e-commerce, healthcare, and food & beverages have harnessed this convergence to streamline operations, optimize processes, and fasten the delivery of goods and services. Particularly noteworthy is the ongoing presence of this technology in emerging economic powerhouses like Japan and China within the Asia Pacific region.

Top Key Players for Automated Material Handling Equipment Market:

Daifuku Co. Ltd. (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Bosch Rexroth (Germany), Murata Machinery Ltd. (Japan), Swisslog Holding AG(Switzerland), SSI Schaefer AG(US), Dematic Group S.A.R.L(US), Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan), JBT Corporation (US), Bastian Solutions Inc (US), Jungheinrich AG(UK), KUKA AG(Germany), KION Group AG(Germany), Xuzhou Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd. (China), Manitowoc Company Inc (US), and Other Major Players.

Market Dynamics and Factors for Automated Material Handling Equipment Market:

Drivers:

Emerging Start-Ups and New Technologies

The surge in innovative robotic solutions by emerging start-ups for warehouse automation is a primary growth driver for the automated material handling equipment market. Global manufacturing resurgence, coupled with concerns over safety and rising labor costs, further fuels market expansion. A case in point is Honeywell's advanced Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS), employing AI and machine learning to boost e-commerce-driven efficiency in warehouses. The increasing integration of IoT, RFID, and AI technologies amplifies logistics management and reduces human intervention, fostering market growth.

Opportunities:

Rising Demand for Personalized Online Orders

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market is presented with the opportunities as the preference for personalized online orders surges, creating a challenge for e-commerce companies to efficiently manage intricate requests through traditional processes. Meeting customer expectations for speedy and cost-effective personalized order delivery presents complexity. However, this trend opens doors for warehouse operators and manufacturers to capitalize on Automated Material Handling systems, including ASRS, AGV, and robotic pickers, to elevate sorting and picking speeds while substantially minimizing error rates, thereby propelling business success.

Segmentation Analysis of the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market:

By Type, The Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) segment dominates the market this dominance is attributed to their integration of IoT, Artificial Intelligence, and SLAM technologies, supported by key players' continuous development efforts, exemplified by Oceaneering International's innovative T-CTV. This progress is poised to amplify AGV segment growth, thereby positively influencing the overall Automated Material Handling Equipment Market.



Automated Storage and Retrieval System

Automated Conveyor and Sorting System Automated Guided Vehicle

By Application, the Distribution sector holds the largest market share and is projected to maintain dominance in the forecasted period. Enhanced distribution efficiency through Automated Material Handling (AMH) equipment, like Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems and Automated Guided Vehicles, propels this growth. In Industry, Retail & E-Commerce reigns supreme, propelled by online shopping trends and robust logistics infrastructure. E-commerce's shift towards automated solutions, as seen in Amazon's deployment of over 200,000 mobile robots, cements its enduring dominance.



Assembly

Distribution Transportation

Regional Analysis of the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market:

Asia Pacific (APAC) leads the automated material handling equipment market, propelled by rising warehouse demand and industrialization. Emerging economies like China and Japan prioritize robotics and automation, fostering awareness and e-commerce growth. North America and Europe are also expected to grow due to e-commerce, driving material handling adoption. Europe, driven by Industry 4.0 investments, boasts advanced automation, especially in northern Europe.



North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Eastern Europe (Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Western Europe (Germany, UK, France, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, The Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Israel, South Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA)

Key Industry Development:

In August 2021, Toyota Material Handling Japan launched a SenS+ operation assist system that helps in detecting and distinguishing pedestrians and objects behind the forklift and it automatically controls the speed of travel as well as stops the backward motion of the truck.

In February 2021, Daifuku and AFT industries partnered to drag the automated material handling expertise of both companies in the automotive industry. AFT and Daifuku industries will be mutually benefited as a way globally to open channels and secure growing demand as well as investments from automotive manufacturers in material handling systems.

Email: